Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Up 43.8% in July

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MHNC opened at $23.95 on Monday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%.

