Man Group plc Acquires 1,599 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Woodward were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $121.56 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.23 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.05.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.83.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

