Man Group plc Has $775,000 Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,860 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in iRobot were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $87.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.