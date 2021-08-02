Man Group plc Has $798,000 Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 79.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 27,829 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

NYSE HRC opened at $138.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $142.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.52.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

