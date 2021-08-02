Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 46,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 560,490 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADAP. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

ADAP opened at $3.57 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

