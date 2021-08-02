Man Group plc Lowers Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 88.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149,851 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 430.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter worth about $4,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

