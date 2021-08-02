Man Group plc Sells 149,407 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,407 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Cowen worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 23.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of COWN opened at $39.98 on Monday. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.58.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

In other Cowen news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

