Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 684,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $249,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 78,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,055,000. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 5,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded down $9.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.51. 104,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,429,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,488,019,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,789,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.