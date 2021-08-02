MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post $17.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $18.57 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $76.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $82.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $87.62 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $123.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

MNKD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. 2,139,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.98. MannKind has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

