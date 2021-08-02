MAP Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $635,584.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.24 million and approximately $635,584.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00102119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00138618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,649.26 or 1.00110185 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.12 or 0.00846144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.