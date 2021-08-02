Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.