Marotta Asset Management Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Acas LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.39. 5,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,001. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

