Marotta Asset Management Has $13.86 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,852 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

