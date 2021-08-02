Marotta Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.02. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.