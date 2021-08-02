Marotta Asset Management Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,538.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 194,911 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 303,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,828 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.03. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

