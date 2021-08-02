Marotta Asset Management Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.54. 5,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

