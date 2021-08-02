Marquard & Bahls AG Purchases 32,200 Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 32,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares in the company, valued at C$524,390,719.75.

Marquard & Bahls AG also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 30,000 shares of Superior Plus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$470,568.00.

TSE:SPB traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.68. 285,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.40. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.44.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

