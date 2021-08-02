Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,902 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $242.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

