Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Eneti at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NETI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eneti in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NETI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.33. 376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,639. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $183.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eneti Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

