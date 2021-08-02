Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Eneti as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter worth about $2,614,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter worth about $970,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NETI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.33. 376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79. Eneti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $183.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NETI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eneti

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

