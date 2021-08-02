Marquette Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 9.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $44,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.10. 119,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,339. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.36 and a 12 month high of $284.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

