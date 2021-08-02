Marquette Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Vidler Water Resources worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VWTR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.98. 2,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $238.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.91. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.23% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

