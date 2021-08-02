Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $89,000 in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $8.00. 7,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

