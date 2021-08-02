Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) versus QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Critical Analysis

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marsh & McLennan Companies and QDM International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies 1 8 4 0 2.23 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus price target of $139.45, indicating a potential downside of 5.28%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than QDM International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and QDM International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies $17.22 billion 4.33 $2.02 billion $4.97 29.62 QDM International $120,000.00 29.32 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Profitability

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies 13.49% 31.17% 9.01% QDM International N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of -3.9, suggesting that its stock price is 490% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats QDM International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has collaboration with Chubb Limited to secure insurance coverage for the COVAX no-fault compensation program. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. It sells a range of insurance products consisting of life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and homeowner insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

