Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 104.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 78,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.66. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

