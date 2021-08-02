Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,061,589 shares of company stock worth $277,814,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $142.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.65.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

