Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

