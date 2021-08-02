Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $354,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

Shares of JCI opened at $71.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.