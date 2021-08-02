Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 127,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.44 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.13.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

