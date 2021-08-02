Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $437,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 667.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 938,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

UPS opened at $191.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

