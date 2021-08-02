Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

