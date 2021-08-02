Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $307.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $308.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,622 shares of company stock worth $7,778,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

