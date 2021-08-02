Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $445.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $412.44.

MA opened at $385.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,789,449. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after acquiring an additional 122,067 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

