Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Down 4%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 10,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,833,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after acquiring an additional 235,404 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

