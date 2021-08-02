Materion (MTRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN opened at $71.36 on Monday. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.