Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,564,972 shares.The stock last traded at $22.58 and had previously closed at $21.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Get Mattel alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.