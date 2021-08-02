Maxar Technologies (MAXR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MAXR opened at $36.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

