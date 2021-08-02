Maxim Group Raises Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target to $28.00

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $22.11 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $951.92 million, a P/E ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 18.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

