Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the June 30th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAYNF opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26. Mayne Pharma Group has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.42.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

