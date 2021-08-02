McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $242.71 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

