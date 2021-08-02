McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

