McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $272.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.