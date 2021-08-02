McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

McRae Industries stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 894. The company has a market cap of $60.11 million, a PE ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 0.56. McRae Industries has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

