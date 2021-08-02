Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Medifast worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $285.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

