Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Cut by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $131.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

