Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $132.07 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

