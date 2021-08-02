Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Shares of MODVF opened at $10.13 on Monday. Melcor Developments has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.