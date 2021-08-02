Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRO. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 160.10 ($2.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 496.72. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

