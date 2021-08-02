Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mercer International has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,752. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $759.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

