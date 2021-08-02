Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of research firms have commented on MMSI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 140.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

